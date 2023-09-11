×

South Africa

Flying squad seize assault rifle, handgun under seats of stolen car

By Kim Swartz - 11 September 2023 - 14:12
A Dash Prod rifle was found under one of the seats in the stolen vehicle.
Image: SAPS

Flying squad police seized an assault rifle, handgun and ammunition stashed under the seats of a stolen vehicle they recovered in Nyanga, Cape Town.

Police, acting on information received, tracked down the missing vehicle on Sunday and arrested three suspects aged 28 to 36.

“During a search of the vehicle, the members found a Dash Prod automatic rifle with 28 rounds and a 9mm pistol with 16 rounds under the seats. The serial numbers of both firearms were removed,” said police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.

The suspects were taken to Nyanga police station and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, prohibited firearms and ammunition. 

In a separate case, police arrested a 36-year-old male in possession of dagga on Saturday after receiving information about drugs being sold at premises in Makhaza. 

Items found at the property included 107 sachets of dagga, one dagga cigarette, a plastic bag containing loose dagga and an undisclosed sum of cash.

All the arrested suspects will appear in court soon, added Van Wyk. 

