The department said the inspection of buses has already started in eThekwini and Ugu.
These are led by PTES members and the department is working with the department of arts and culture.
Transport, community safety and liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka called on law enforcement officers to ensure a zero-tolerance approach to ensure strict enforcement of road rules.
There are planned integrated multidisciplinary operations to ensure enforcement of road regulations is heightened, said Hlomuka.
Traffic officers deployed to Nongoma before reed dance
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Law enforcement officers have been deployed in preparation for increased traffic volumes to eNyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal for the annual reed dance on Saturday.
The transport department said Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) and public transport enforcement services (PTES) officers' deployment has been increased.
The annual reed dance ceremony will see throngs of maidens converge from the province and Swaziland.
Increased traffic volumes are expected to peak as maidens make their way to Nongoma and on Sunday when they return.
IN PICS | A royal affair: maidens turn out in their numbers for traditional Zulu reed dance
The department said the inspection of buses has already started in eThekwini and Ugu.
These are led by PTES members and the department is working with the department of arts and culture.
Transport, community safety and liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka called on law enforcement officers to ensure a zero-tolerance approach to ensure strict enforcement of road rules.
There are planned integrated multidisciplinary operations to ensure enforcement of road regulations is heightened, said Hlomuka.
King Misuzulu's rival cancels briefing on reed dance threats
The PTES has been conducting roadworthy tests on buses and taxis transporting maidens to Nongoma.
“We are expecting an influx of buses that will be transporting maidens. We have been conducting inspections. We want to ensure the safety of maidens and participants who will attend the annual reed dance. We appeal to road users to be extra vigilant and work with traffic law enforcement. Police will be deployed on all roads leading to Nongoma,” said Hlomuka.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos