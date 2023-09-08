×

SA pilot in Dubai helicopter crash —UAE regulator

By Ahmed Elimam - 08 September 2023 - 09:17
An AeroGulf helicopter crashed into the sea on Thursday evening and a search is underway for its crew of two pilots. File photo.
Image: jcpjr/123rf

An AeroGulf helicopter crashed into the sea on Thursday evening and a search is underway for its crew of two pilots, the UAE's general aviation authority said on Friday.

The crash occurred off the coast of Dubai after the helicopter had taken off from Al Maktoum International Airport. One of the pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter is Egyptian and the other is South African, the aviation regulator said.

"The search and rescue teams have recovered the wreckage, and the search is  underway for the plane's crew. The air accident investigation team has moved to the site," the authority said.

