An AeroGulf helicopter crashed into the sea on Thursday evening and a search is underway for its crew of two pilots, the UAE's general aviation authority said on Friday.
The crash occurred off the coast of Dubai after the helicopter had taken off from Al Maktoum International Airport. One of the pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter is Egyptian and the other is South African, the aviation regulator said.
"The search and rescue teams have recovered the wreckage, and the search is underway for the plane's crew. The air accident investigation team has moved to the site," the authority said.
Reuters
SA pilot in Dubai helicopter crash —UAE regulator
Image: jcpjr/123rf
An AeroGulf helicopter crashed into the sea on Thursday evening and a search is underway for its crew of two pilots, the UAE's general aviation authority said on Friday.
The crash occurred off the coast of Dubai after the helicopter had taken off from Al Maktoum International Airport. One of the pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter is Egyptian and the other is South African, the aviation regulator said.
"The search and rescue teams have recovered the wreckage, and the search is underway for the plane's crew. The air accident investigation team has moved to the site," the authority said.
Reuters
Iranian flying instructor one of two killed in JHB plane crash
Light aircraft that crashed near FNB Stadium was on a training flight
SAA plane being towed collides into stationary FlySafair aircraft
Two pilots killed as their light aircraft crashes in Kinklebos, Eastern Cape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos