Load shedding stage 6 worsens strife in Joburg

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said stage 6 load shedding was causing more shocks and challenges for City Power, its systems and infrastructure and customers.
He said the municipality’s electricity infrastructure was never meant to be switched on and off at short regular intervals.
“For that reason, many of our mini-substations, pole-mounted transformers, and transformers often catch fire or fail post-load shedding due to different reasons, including overloading and inrush current,” said Mangena.
“The implementation of higher stages of load shedding means that City Power must replace more stock material faster than we can replenish them.”
Mangena said City Power lost about R3.6m daily due to load shedding, and the current higher stages of load shedding further worsened the already dire situation.
“In the previous year, City Power replaced in excess of 390 mini-substations, at a cost of R200m, due to the implementation of more than 200 days of load shedding imposed by Eskom,” said Mangena.
Eskom in June implemented its load-limiting pilot project in Fourways for customers with smart meters. Load-limiting kicks in during load shedding stages 1 and 4, allowing customers to have limited amount of electricity. Consumers are required to switch off heavy energy consumption appliances such as geysers, pool pumps and underfloor heating.
But this system has not been effective with the current severe power outages.
Lonehill Residents Association spokesperson Shilley Miller said: “Everybody in the Greater Fourways area… has settled nicely into [the load-limiting routine] and it was working very well. But now it is a big [mess] because in stages 5 and 6 [load-limiting] doesn’t kick-in, and everyone feels we are back to square one again,” said Miller.
She, however, said a shortcoming of load shedding stages 5 and 6 was that electricity took up to 90 minutes – after the scheduled time – to come back.
“This means some residents will be without power for six hours and… a couple of hours after that the electricity will be off again. The effect is massive on residents and businesses.”
Load shedding stage 6 worsens strife in Joburg
Businesses again struggling to cope
Image: Reuters/Esa Alexander
Stage 6 load shedding is wreaking havoc in communities, resulting in businesses in the City of Joburg barely surviving and municipal electricity infrastructure being damaged.
Connie Mashaba, the president of Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on Thursday told Sowetan that businesses, both big and small, were unhappy about being on stage 6 load shedding, which was effected earlier in the week.
“Businesses are definitely suffering. Small businesses don’t have the luxury of getting invertors and diesel generators and have to schedule their [services based on power outage schedules]… If a small business was seeing 10 people a day, they now have to service four people a day due to stage 6 load shedding, which negatively affects their income."
Mashaba said there were businesses that were members of the chamber which recently closed down, citing high electricity costs and power outages.
She said big businesses had to pay an additional amount of money on fuel for generators.
“Our members want the government to fix load shedding so that we don’t have stage 6, it is terrible for business,” she said.
Mashaba said they usually took the complaints to the City of Joburg officials. “We engage with the municipal officials on complaints lodged by our members, and they [city officials] do listen but the fact is, currently there’s no solution across the country on electricity challenges,” she said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa had earlier this week told parliament that the country needed to persevere during these tough times.
“So there is short-term pain for longer-term gain. I think that we are obviously worried whenever there is load shedding, but as we go through this process, we must see it in a positive light because in the long term, these are things we need to do to ensure we say goodbye to load shedding,” the president added.
See load-shedding in a positive light, says Ramaphosa on stage 6
