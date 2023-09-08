“She was arrested after a complaint was lodged with the Hawks. An investigation revealed an amount of R750,000 was deposited into her bank account by the complainant,” said Vukubi.
“Karabo is directly linked to a case of online dating scam where Pius Emokpe, 49, who is regarded as the kingpin, is in custody after his arrest in June 2022.”
Moses appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Thursday. She is expected to appear together with Emokpe in the Bellville specialised commercial crime court on September 28.
TimesLIVE
Hawks swoop on ‘online dating scammer’ for swindling victim out of R750,000
Image: Philani Nombembe
There was no love lost when the Hawks nabbed a 23-year-old woman for allegedly swindling a victim out of R750,000.
The directorate’s serious commercial crime investigation team based in Bellville swooped on Karabo Alexandra Moses on Thursday.
Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi, spokesperson for the Hawks, said the bust came after an investigation linked Moses to an alleged online dating scam kingpin. Money from one of the victims was traced to her bank account.
“She was arrested after a complaint was lodged with the Hawks. An investigation revealed an amount of R750,000 was deposited into her bank account by the complainant,” said Vukubi.
“Karabo is directly linked to a case of online dating scam where Pius Emokpe, 49, who is regarded as the kingpin, is in custody after his arrest in June 2022.”
Moses appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Thursday. She is expected to appear together with Emokpe in the Bellville specialised commercial crime court on September 28.
TimesLIVE
Hawks officers bust for corruption in sting operation to appear in EC court
Hawks identify 16 of the 19 Limpopo CIT gang members killed in shoot-out
Seven houses, 51 vehicles attached in case linked to unwrought gold dealing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos