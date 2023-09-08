×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hawks swoop on ‘online dating scammer’ for swindling victim out of R750,000

08 September 2023 - 13:23
A 23-year-old woman who allegedly pocketed R750,000 swindled from a victim of an online dating scam is set to appear in the Bellville specialised commercial crime court together with the alleged kingpin.
A 23-year-old woman who allegedly pocketed R750,000 swindled from a victim of an online dating scam is set to appear in the Bellville specialised commercial crime court together with the alleged kingpin.
Image: Philani Nombembe

There was no love lost when the Hawks nabbed a 23-year-old woman for allegedly swindling a victim out of R750,000.

The directorate’s serious commercial crime investigation team based in Bellville swooped on Karabo Alexandra Moses on Thursday.

Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi, spokesperson for the Hawks, said the bust came after an investigation linked Moses to an alleged online dating scam kingpin. Money from one of the victims was traced to her bank account.

“She was arrested after a complaint was lodged with the Hawks. An investigation revealed an amount of R750,000 was deposited into her bank account by the complainant,” said Vukubi.

“Karabo is directly linked to a case of online dating scam where Pius Emokpe, 49, who is regarded as the kingpin, is in custody after his arrest in June 2022.”

Moses appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Thursday. She is expected to appear together with Emokpe in the Bellville specialised commercial crime court on September 28.

TimesLIVE

Hawks officers bust for corruption in sting operation to appear in EC court

Two Hawks officers will appear in an Eastern Cape court on Friday after they were arrested for alleged corruption.
News
7 hours ago

Hawks identify 16 of the 19 Limpopo CIT gang members killed in shoot-out

The Hawks have identified 16 of the 19 people killed in the recent Limpopo cash-in-transit gang shootout.
News
2 days ago

Seven houses, 51 vehicles attached in case linked to unwrought gold dealing

The Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Hawks have secured three preservation orders for 51 vehicles and five properties belonging to 14 people and a ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building