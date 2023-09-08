Family anguish as corpse goes missing from mortuary

The corpse of a man who was killed in a pedestrian accident has mysteriously gone missing from a Mpumalanga mortuary, and according to police, the department of health has not reported the body’s disappearance to them.
Banele Oscar Mthembu, 24, went missing in June 2020 from his home in Rethabiseng, near Bronkhorstspruit.
While his family searched for him with no trace, they received information in March this year that his body, which was kept at the KwaMhlanga state mortuary, had been buried in a pauper’s funeral after he was hit by a truck on the R568 road in Loopspruit.
For months the Mthembus were sent from pillar to post between the police and the KwaMhlanga mortuary with no definitive answer on why the body could not be handed over to them.
After Sowetan published an article in July reporting the struggle the Mthembu family was going through to get their son’s body, police investigators took the family to the mortuary, where they were shocked to discover that Mthembu’s body was missing.
Provincial police said despite receiving information that the body had gone missing and that two staff members at the mortuary were suspended in connection with the disappearance of the corpse, the department had not followed the procedure of reporting the matter to the police.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said while trying to assist the family in getting access to the body, a police investigator who was dealing with Mthembu’s accident discovered that the corpse was in fact missing and one of the two staff members suspected to have given the body away had admitted to the crime.
“It was alleged that somebody came to identify the deceased and was handed the body. The employee who handed over the body was questioned about who he gave the body to as in the books, and he claimed that the deceased was taken by a well-known undertaker company. Upon questioning, the undertakers indicated to have no knowledge of the matter.
“The allegations are that the two suspects [employees] are on suspension on charges of fraud and corruption.”
Police are now investigating a case of general theft after the desperate family finally opened a case this month.
It is not clear when the body went missing from the facility.
Mthembu’s brother Sipho said the family was forced to open a case when they realised that the department did not report the matter to the police.
He said he was disheartened by the department’s inactions.
“When we visited the mortuary with the escort of police in June after being turned back about 10 times, finally it felt like we would get some closure, but things got even more complicated,” he said.
“In their registry, it indicated that he was buried in a pauper’s funeral but there was no grave number allocated to his name. With further questioning by the investigating officer, we found that my brother’s body was not in any grave nor was it in any of their fridges. They knew the body was missing, but they did not report this to the police, why?”
Weeks before the investigation by police was instituted, provincial health spokesperson Dumisani Malamule initially told Sowetan that there was a case registered with the police and that the matter was sub judice.
When asked when the department opened the case and if he could share the case number, Malamule said: “The department is concluding its internal investigation, which is at a sensitive stage and we are not in a position to disclose any information. Sowetan will be informed as soon as the process is finalised."
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
Family anguish as corpse goes missing from mortuary
Health department fails to report the matter to the police
Image: Supplied
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
