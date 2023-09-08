ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni challenged the premier, saying if he's got nothing to hide regarding the individuals selected for employment, why would they be unwilling to provide the party and the public with information requested?
ActionSA takes on Lesufi for refusing to release Nasi Ispani employment records
‘Why would they be unwilling to provide the party and the public with information requested’
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's office has rejected ActionSA's application to gain access to the documents of all those hired through the Nasi Ispani job scheme.
ActionSA submitted a promotion of access to information act [PAIA] application to sniff out their suspicion that the governing party was scheming to use the Nasi Ispani scheme to allegedly hire ANC cadres to campaign for the party in the upcoming 2024 elections.
The party has consistently poured cold water on the province's jobs initiative, dismissing it as nothing more than a PR exercise by Lesufi to appear as if he is addressing the high unemployment caused by his very own ruling party in the province.
ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni challenged the premier, saying if he's got nothing to hide regarding the individuals selected for employment, why would they be unwilling to provide the party and the public with information requested?
“Of the more than 1.2 million people who applied to the Nasi Ispani scheme, 950,000 South African youth were not considered, which is why ActionSA believes it is important to ensure that the Gauteng government and ruling party should not be allowed to abuse the scheme,” he said.
The party alleged that the ruling party is desperate to retain control of the province which, according to them, was likely to be lost to the party after years of poor governance.
“As a party that believes in economic prosperity and justice for all, ActionSA welcomes any initiative aimed at addressing the crisis of youth unemployment in our province, which currently stands at 63.9%.
“However, since the start of Lesufi’s dubious Nasi Ispani programme, we maintain that it was a cosmetic exercise attempting to show the ANC-led Gauteng provincial government at work, when, in fact, it has dismally failed the youth of this province,” said Ngobeni.
The ActionSA provincial chairperson said his party will file an internal appeal as provided for by PAIA to ensure that the ruling party does not abuse the job scheme for its “own nefarious ends”.
“ActionSA believes that Gauteng’s unemployment rate – where more than 2 million people are unemployed – won’t be solved by gimmick schemes such as Nasi Ispani, but through creating the environment for private businesses to create jobs,” he said.
Ngobeni vowed his party will not allow the ANC and Lesufi to mislead unassuming unemployed young people.
“We simply won’t allow the ANC and Lesufi to fool our people into thinking that they are doing anything meaningful to address the unemployment crisis while they are actually just hiring their own cadres. And we are therefore following all possible channels to demand transparency and accountability in this regard.”
TimesLIVE
