South Africa

Acting station commander arrested after R290k goes missing from exhibit safe

By TIMESLIVE - 07 September 2023 - 12:30
The missing cash was discovered after 'several attempts' to open the safe, the key to which was missing.
Image: 123RF/djem

An acting police station commander has been arrested in connection with the “theft” of R291,700 from a safe used to secure crime exhibits.

Lt-Col Nomvula Jacobs, 49, was acting commander of Springbok police station in the Northern Cape. He was arrested by a Hawks serious organised crime team on Tuesday. 

“Jacobs is accused of stealing an amount of R291,700 from the station safe, where exhibits are kept,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tebogo Thebe. 

“The amount is made up of R102,700, which was confiscated in an ongoing inquiry. The amount was supposed to be deposited into a criminal asset-recovery account after the high court recently issued an order to that effect. The balance of R189,000 [relates to pending matters]."

The cash was found missing after “several attempts” to open the safe, the key to which was missing.

“The safe was finally opened on Wednesday, August 30 2023, resulting in the case of theft being opened against the acting station commander,” said Thebe. 

Jacobs appeared in the Springbok magistrate’s court on Wednesday and was released on bail of R4,000. The case was postponed to October 2 for further investigation. 

