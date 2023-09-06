Home affairs, National Treasury, the border management authority, South African Revenue Service, Development Bank of South Africa, Infrastructure South Africa, Bowmans and Ernst & Young are hosting a joint media briefing on Wednesday.
The press conference is expected to explain the request for proposals on the development of the six busiest land ports of entry in the country.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Government briefs media on six busiest land ports of entry
Courtesy: SABC News
Home affairs, National Treasury, the border management authority, South African Revenue Service, Development Bank of South Africa, Infrastructure South Africa, Bowmans and Ernst & Young are hosting a joint media briefing on Wednesday.
The press conference is expected to explain the request for proposals on the development of the six busiest land ports of entry in the country.
TimesLIVE
Foundation wants arrests, deportations of ZEP holders suspended
Joburg CBD fire survivor lost daughter to blaze in 2020
Reuniting kidnapped baby with mom a special moment, says social worker
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos