WATCH LIVE | Government briefs media on six busiest land ports of entry

By TImesLIVE - 06 September 2023 - 10:08

Home affairs, National Treasury, the border management authority, South African Revenue Service, Development Bank of South Africa, Infrastructure South Africa, Bowmans and Ernst & Young are hosting a joint media briefing on Wednesday.

The press conference is expected to explain the request for proposals on the development of the six busiest land ports of entry in the country.

