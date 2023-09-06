The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Hawks have secured three preservation orders for 51 vehicles and five properties belonging to 14 people and a company in Khutsong and Carletonville.
The orders by the high court in Pretoria was to preserve alleged proceeds of unlawful activities of a syndicate dealing in unwrought gold in the area.
The Hawks investigations last year led to the arrest of six people who are alleged to be illegal mining kingpins. They are Bethuel Ngubeni, Dumisani Moyo, Nhlanhla Magwaca, Moseki Sechele, Thabo Sechele and Khudzai Mashaya.
Five of the six are in custody, but Moyo was granted bail on appeal.
They face seven counts of unlawful dealing in precious metals, three counts of fraud and money laundering.
Seven houses, 51 vehicles attached in case linked to unwrought gold dealing
Image: NPA and HAWKS.
The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Hawks have secured three preservation orders for 51 vehicles and five properties belonging to 14 people and a company in Khutsong and Carletonville.
The orders by the high court in Pretoria was to preserve alleged proceeds of unlawful activities of a syndicate dealing in unwrought gold in the area.
The Hawks investigations last year led to the arrest of six people who are alleged to be illegal mining kingpins. They are Bethuel Ngubeni, Dumisani Moyo, Nhlanhla Magwaca, Moseki Sechele, Thabo Sechele and Khudzai Mashaya.
Five of the six are in custody, but Moyo was granted bail on appeal.
They face seven counts of unlawful dealing in precious metals, three counts of fraud and money laundering.
Image: NPA and Hawks.
Ngobeni, Magwaca, Moyo and Mashaya also face four counts of being illegally in South Africa.
The Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority said the three preservation orders were obtained on July 31, August 7 and August 30.
The seven houses are in Potchefstroom, Krugersdorp, Carletonville and Khutsong.
Vehicle assets include an Audi Q3, a number of Nissan bakkies, a Range Rover and a Toyota Land Cruiser.
TimesLIVE
Hawks identify 16 of the 19 Limpopo CIT gang members killed in shoot-out
Hawks nab six 'illegal miners' in Limpopo
Police shut down farm mine operating without a licence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos