South Africa

Seven houses, 51 vehicles attached in case linked to unwrought gold dealing

06 September 2023 - 16:39
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
One of the seven houses the Pretoria high court has authorised the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit to attach as proceeds of crime. In addition, the court granted the units permission to attach 51 vehicles belonging to 14 people and a company.
Image: NPA and HAWKS.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Hawks have secured three preservation orders for 51 vehicles and five properties belonging to 14 people and a company in Khutsong and Carletonville. 

The orders by the high court in Pretoria was to preserve alleged proceeds of unlawful activities of a syndicate dealing in unwrought gold in the area. 

The Hawks investigations last year led to the arrest of six people who are alleged to be illegal mining kingpins. They are Bethuel Ngubeni, Dumisani Moyo, Nhlanhla Magwaca, Moseki Sechele, Thabo Sechele and Khudzai Mashaya. 

Five of the six are in custody, but Moyo was granted bail on appeal. 

They face seven counts of unlawful dealing in precious metals, three counts of fraud and money laundering.  

This is another property the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit have obtained an order to place under curatorship.
Image: NPA and Hawks.

Ngobeni, Magwaca, Moyo and Mashaya also face four counts of being illegally in South Africa. 

The Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority said the three preservation orders were obtained on July 31, August 7 and August 30. 

The seven houses are in Potchefstroom, Krugersdorp, Carletonville and Khutsong.

Vehicle assets include an Audi Q3, a number of Nissan bakkies, a Range Rover and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

TimesLIVE

News
News
News
