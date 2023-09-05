×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three arrested after allegedly trying to sell a pangolin in Bochum

05 September 2023 - 10:03
Police arrested three suspects who were allegedly trying to sell a a pangolin in Bochum on Sunday.
Police arrested three suspects who were allegedly trying to sell a a pangolin in Bochum on Sunday.
Image: SAPS

The Limpopo endangered species unit arrested three suspects after were allegedly found in possession of a pangolin in Bochum n Sunday.  

They were charged with wildlife trafficking and contravening the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, 

Members of the unit, acting on a tip-off arrested the three suspects who were trying to sell the pangolin. 

"We would like to express gratitude to the vigilant citizens who provided the tip-off that led to the successful operation. The collaboration of concerned community members is invaluable in the fight against wildlife crime. 

"Furthermore, we wish to remind the public of the importance of reporting any suspicious activities related to wildlife trafficking and other environmental crimes," Limppo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the pangolin —  an endangered species — is one of the most trafficked animals in the world.

The WWF says pangolins are in high demand in countries like China and Vietnam. Their meat is considered a delicacy and pangolin scales are used in traditional medicine and folk remedies.

TimesLIVE

Police arrested three suspects who were allegedly trying to sell a a pangolin in Bochum on Sunday.
Police arrested three suspects who were allegedly trying to sell a a pangolin in Bochum on Sunday.
Image: SAPS

Wildlife traffickers in ehailing cab bust with pangolin

The Hawks serious organised crime investigation team arrested two suspects for illegal possession of pangolin in Primrose, Germiston.
News
1 week ago

Trio bust with pangolin at North West mall

A pangolin was saved by the Hawks before it could be sold for R200 000 at a North West mall.
News
2 months ago

SANParks field ranger among suspects arrested for illegal sale of pangolin

A South African National Parks field ranger based at Letaba Rest Camp in the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, is among the suspects arrested while ...
News
2 months ago

Four North West men bust with pangolin in boot

Four North West men were nabbed by the Hawks while allegedly on their way to meet a buyer they were planning to sell a pangolin to for R60,000.
News
3 months ago

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building