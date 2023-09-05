Lifestyle audits, protection of judiciary and Brics benefits — Ramaphosa to account to parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to answer questions from MPs in the National Assembly on Tuesday.
As stipulated in section 92(2) of the constitution, Ramaphosa is mandated to attend parliament's quarterly question and answer sessions. This is one of the methods used to hold the president, his deputy and cabinet ministers to account.
The scheduled three-hour session for questions to the president by MPs covers a range of matters of national and international importance.
Leader of the official opposition John Steenhuisen is expected to ask the president about his commitment made in August 2020 to conduct lifestyle audits of members of the executive and all public representatives, whether they have been concluded, and the relevant details if they have been conducted already.
Steenhuisen is also expected to ask the president's about his thoughts on a policy to support and expedite the devolution of passenger rail to competent metros after the recent taxi strike in Cape Town.
After the chaos caused by the strike, that brought the Western Cape to a standstill, ANC MP Cyril Xaba is expected to ask how the government will strengthen co-operative governance among the three spheres of government.
He said the strike has highlighted the challenges to co-operation among the three spheres of government.
ANC MP Judy Hermans is scheduled to ask the president how participation in the Brics group has assisted the country economically and what contribution South Africa's participation in the alliance makes towards the implementation of the economic, reconstruction and recovery plan.
Also from the ruling party, Dikeledi Direko is expected to ask how the president plans to leverage the outcomes of the presidential imbizos held across the country to accelerate the delivery of basic services.
Lastly, Steven Jafta, an African Independent Congress MP, will ask Ramaphosa whether he intends taking any steps to protect the courts and the judiciary, especially the Constitutional Court, from attacks which go beyond reasonable criticism of judicial decisions to incitement of harm against the administration of justice.
Jafta says this was highlighted by chief Justice Raymond Zondo when he presented the annual judiciary report at the Constitutional Court in February.
Ramaphosa is expected to respond to the questions on Tuesday afternoon in a hybrid plenary sitting of the National Assembly.
TimesLIVE
Lifestyle audits, protection of judiciary and Brics benefits — Ramaphosa to account to parliament
Image: Supplied
