South Africa

Two residents of Gqeberha frail care centre fatally shot by robbers

By TimesLIVE - 01 September 2023 - 13:15
Gqeberha police are hunting for three suspects in connection with a double murder. File photo.
Image: Karen van Rooyen

A robbery at a Gqeberha frail care centre ended in double murder early on Friday.

Col Priscilla Naidu said police are searching for three suspects.

The lounge window of the property at Bluewater Bay was breached at 3am. “The suspects split up and went to the male and female sections of the house,” said Naidu.

“One resident, aged 55, was shot in the head as he came out of his room. He died on the scene.”

Another resident, 53, came out of his room after hearing the shots. “He was surprised by the suspect, who shot him in the head.”

Four cellphones, jewellery belonging to the female victims and two TV sets were taken.

The suspects exited through a sliding door.

Police are investigating two cases of murder and house robbery.

