×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Old school solution to theft and vandalism in Ekurhuleni

By TimesLIVE - 01 September 2023 - 13:21
The Ekurhuleni metro is replacing some of its traffic lights with stop signs because of theft, vandalism and preventable accidents. Stock photo.
The Ekurhuleni metro is replacing some of its traffic lights with stop signs because of theft, vandalism and preventable accidents. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/ Dirk Ercken

The City of Ekurhuleni is replacing some traffic lights with stop signs.

The lights are mainly damaged through avoidable human actions such as vehicle accidents, theft and vandalism and replacements costs are high.

There are 1,350 traffic lights in Ekurhuleni, of which 1,127 are maintained by the city and the remainder by the Gauteng provincial government.

The metro said it spent about R120m fixing and replacing traffic lights in the financial year that ended June 2022.

“The city has decided in some incidents, damaged traffic lights will be replaced with stop signs because of limited funds.

“Though the installation of stop signs is a temporary measure, some intersections may have the signs permanently.”

Faulty or missing traffic lights can be reported by residents to the call centre on 086-054-3000.

TimesLIVE

You drive luxury cars, so pay up, says Joburg finance MMC Dada Morero

Johannesburg's finance MMC Dada Morero has pleaded with residents to prioritise paying their municipal accounts and says the city's coffers are fast ...
News
3 months ago

Free State residents plead for train services to decrease N8 accidents, transport costs

Despite being the "largest township" in the Free State, residents of Botshabelo have not had railway transportation since its establishment in the ...
News
5 months ago

Gauteng government to take 'leading role' in tarring roads, filling potholes, with focus on townships: Lesufi

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the provincial government will assume a “leading role” in filling potholes and tarring roads across the province ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...