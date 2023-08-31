Police have shut down illegal excavations at a mine operating on a farm in Bela Bela, Limpopo, following complaints from the community.
Mineral Resources (a company) has allegedly been excavating silica on land reserved for agriculture and grazing.
Police visited the mine situated on 464KR Buiskop Farm last week and shut it down due to noncompliance.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Mawela Ledwaba said: “We can confirm that there is a case of illegal mining opened at Bela Bela. Currently there is no arrest but relevant statements are still being obtained from relevant witnesses.
“The organised crime investigation unit has already taken over the docket. It is engaging with the department of mineral resources and energy to inspect this farm as part of investigations to make a proper determination.”
According to community leader, Alfios Matlwa, who has been at the forefront fighting for the community, when they arrived at the mine, there were no toilets, water, offices and it was not cordoned off.
Sowetan has seen a document, showing that Mineral Resources owner Johannes Ferreira’s mining licence expired in March.
Contacted for comment, Ferreira said: “I know that you spoke to Alfios and there is nothing that I can tell the media.”
Matlwa said since the activity started, the community had been worried that the mining might affect their houses and they were also concerned about their health.
“We’ve been trying to engage with Ferreira and trying to get proper documentation from him. He is excavating and taking the soil to where he is turning it into various products, including cement.
“On Monday last week, we visited the mine with the police. We discovered that the owner’s licence expired in March. The dust that comes out of the area is causing people to cough. That land is not meant for mining. It is for agricultural purposes and grazing. When the activities started the municipality was yet to cordon it off.”
Police shut down farm mine operating without a licence
‘The land is for agricultural purposes and grazing’
Image: Supplied
Police have shut down illegal excavations at a mine operating on a farm in Bela Bela, Limpopo, following complaints from the community.
Mineral Resources (a company) has allegedly been excavating silica on land reserved for agriculture and grazing.
Police visited the mine situated on 464KR Buiskop Farm last week and shut it down due to noncompliance.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Mawela Ledwaba said: “We can confirm that there is a case of illegal mining opened at Bela Bela. Currently there is no arrest but relevant statements are still being obtained from relevant witnesses.
“The organised crime investigation unit has already taken over the docket. It is engaging with the department of mineral resources and energy to inspect this farm as part of investigations to make a proper determination.”
According to community leader, Alfios Matlwa, who has been at the forefront fighting for the community, when they arrived at the mine, there were no toilets, water, offices and it was not cordoned off.
Sowetan has seen a document, showing that Mineral Resources owner Johannes Ferreira’s mining licence expired in March.
Contacted for comment, Ferreira said: “I know that you spoke to Alfios and there is nothing that I can tell the media.”
Matlwa said since the activity started, the community had been worried that the mining might affect their houses and they were also concerned about their health.
“We’ve been trying to engage with Ferreira and trying to get proper documentation from him. He is excavating and taking the soil to where he is turning it into various products, including cement.
“On Monday last week, we visited the mine with the police. We discovered that the owner’s licence expired in March. The dust that comes out of the area is causing people to cough. That land is not meant for mining. It is for agricultural purposes and grazing. When the activities started the municipality was yet to cordon it off.”
'Mama robala fatshe': toddler screams as zama zamas terrorise community
Cabinet welcomes arrests of illegal miners in Riverlea
'Don't misconstrue sympathy for approval'
31 suspected illegal miners killed at old shaft
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos