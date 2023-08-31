×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Earth tremor felt in parts of Johannesburg

By TImesLIVE - 31 August 2023 - 09:16
An earth tremor was felt in parts of Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.
An earth tremor was felt in parts of Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.
Image: 123RF/vchalup/ File photo

An earth tremor was felt in parts of Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

The tremor occurred at 21.24pm and was said to have been felt in the west of Johannesburg. 

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, which monitors quakes, placed the tremor at a magnitude of 3.2. 

The impact of the quake was not immediately clear.

South Africa has experienced several tremors in recent months.

The most severe was one of about 4.4 in magnitude in the Boksburg area a few kilometres outside the East Rand Proprietary Mine in June. 

Ekurhuleni emergency services get to the bottom of another suspected tremor

What residents in the East Rand and parts of Johannesburg thought was another earth tremor was actually an explosion at a dolomite mine.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...
LISTEN | Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee ...