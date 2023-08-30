Navigating excess recovery: a how-to guide
Budget Insurance shares the road map to reclaiming your car insurance excess if you are involved in an accident
If you’ve read about the ins and outs of insurance excess payments and now understand what it is and why it’s there, you know that when you submit a claim to your car insurance company you’re going to have to pay an excess. Yes, even if the accident wasn’t your fault.
If you’re insured and your car accident claim is approved, the insurance company will cover the costs of repairing your vehicle while you pay a small co-payment amount.
But that doesn’t mean you’ll never see that money again — it might be possible for your insurance to recover your excess and make you and your budget smile again.
Recovering your excess payment
If you were involved in an accident and it wasn’t your fault, there’s a chance you may be able to get your excess back, or at least a portion of it. Your insurance company can help you recover this money. The reverse also applies: if you were at fault, the other party’s insurer may attempt to recover their costs from you and your insurer.
If you were involved in an accident and it wasn’t your fault, there’s a chance you may be able to get your excess back, or at least a portion of it
The first rule for the best chance to recover your excess money is: gather as much information as possible.
- At the time of the accident, fish out that notebook and pen gathering dust in the cubbyhole and write down:
- Date and time
- Weather conditions
- Road conditions
- All the relevant personal details of the parties involved in the accident, as well as any witnesses. You will need their:
- Full name;
- ID number;
- Contact number;
- Address;
- Vehicle description;
- Vehicle registration number; and
- Vehicle licence details.
- Take photographs of the accident from as many different angles as possible and the licence discs of the vehicles involved.
- Report the accident at the nearest police station to open a case as soon as possible.
Challenges in excess reimbursement
If the accident was your fault, there is no point in trying to recover an excess. Unfortunately, there are also situations where recovery isn’t possible even if the accident was not your fault. For instance:
- If you’re the only person involved in an accident. (That pillar might have jumped out at you, but we can’t claim from it.)
- If you did not get the complete details of the person at fault.
- You didn’t report the accident to the police.
- The guilty person doesn’t have income or assets with which to pay.
- The legal costs of recovering the money outweigh the excess amount.
- The guilty party cannot be traced.
- The merits of the claim are too tricky to be worth the recovery of the excess.
Being involved in a road accident is, at the very least, inconvenient and not worth the time, money and headaches. Remember that if you were speeding when the accident happened, you are a guilty party, no matter what the other circumstances may be.
This article was sponsored by Budget Insurance.