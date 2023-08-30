Navigating excess recovery: a how-to guide

If you’ve read about the ins and outs of insurance excess payments and now understand what it is and why it’s there, you know that when you submit a claim to your car insurance company you’re going to have to pay an excess. Yes, even if the accident wasn’t your fault.

If you’re insured and your car accident claim is approved, the insurance company will cover the costs of repairing your vehicle while you pay a small co-payment amount.

But that doesn’t mean you’ll never see that money again — it might be possible for your insurance to recover your excess and make you and your budget smile again.

Recovering your excess payment

If you were involved in an accident and it wasn’t your fault, there’s a chance you may be able to get your excess back, or at least a portion of it. Your insurance company can help you recover this money. The reverse also applies: if you were at fault, the other party’s insurer may attempt to recover their costs from you and your insurer.