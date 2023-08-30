×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Fault on King Shaka International Airport fuel system could delay flights

30 August 2023 - 10:56
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
KSIA spokesperson Busie Gcali says the fault resulted in a system shutdown. Stock photo.
KSIA spokesperson Busie Gcali says the fault resulted in a system shutdown.  Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/koharoon

Aircraft are being refuelled from a mobile tanker after a fault on the optic fibre fuel system’s control and communications at King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) on Wednesday. 

KSIA spokesperson Busie Gcali said the fault resulted in a system shutdown.   

“Operations are likely to be affected, causing flight delays. However, departure flights have departed on time by 8am. As a contingency measure, aircraft are being refuelled from the mobile tanker,” she said.     

The airport’s operations and stakeholders were trying to resolve the matter.  

“We urge passengers to contact their airline for further information. King Shaka International Airport apologises to passengers for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” said Gcali.  

TimesLIVE

Tourism stakeholders aim to make Durban the hottest place to be

The Covid-19 pandemic derailed route development plans at King Shaka International Airport which saw it lose British Airways, causing a major dent ...
News
3 months ago

Fire alarm goes off for second time in one month at King Shaka airport

King Shaka International Airport says there was no interruption to operations or harm to passengers and staff at the airport after a fire alarm went ...
News
3 months ago

King Shaka reassures travellers after fire alarm activated two days in a row

Fire alarms startled travellers at Durban's King Shaka International Airport on Monday and Tuesday.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

LISTEN | Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee ...
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure