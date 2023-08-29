Love, training and support for children with autism

An East London mother of two shares her love not only with her own children, but with children living with autism. Sandiswa Muxibe, 35, is the owner of the autism centre Esinothando, based in Reeston – Eastern Cape, which takes care of children on the autism spectrum.
Muxibe has been a caregiver for the past nine years and says she formed a great bond with the children. This then led her to establishing her own autism NPO.
Born and bred in Tsholomnqa, she matriculated from Tsholomnqa High in the early 2000s.
A dormitory facility run by the Esinothando Centre provides around-the-clock care for autistic youngsters.
“The reason I established Esinothando was because the first time I ever worked with autistic children, they immediately attached themselves to my heart.”
Despite the difficulties she encountered, Muxibe never lost motivation to pursue her love and passion for caring; instead she was inspired to work even harder.
The programmes offered by the organisation help parents who find it difficult to raise and discipline their children.
The centre’s programme is offered daily from 9am to 2pm, and it helps to develop skills such as potty training, exercise, discipline training and positive reinforcement.
The parents are advised on how to handle children with autism spectrum disorder.
In essence, the caregivers teach the parents what might trigger irritation and anger in the children, and encourages them to show love so the children feel seen and prioritised.
The children need to receive their meals as part of a fixed routine, and timing is crucial.
It is also important to speak softly to children because loud noises may set them off.
Noxolo Mrola, the parent of a child who attends sessions at the centre, said she values Muxibe’s affection for the centre’s children.
“With the many facets to her personality, Sandiswa is a good caregiver who can take care of our challenged children, while also giving them all the love, training and community support they need.
“She is able to supervise our children in a respectful manner, which makes the community of Dice happy to have her. She is really patient and loves the children unconditionally.
“We were keeping our autistic children at home because we believed they could not do anything and could not be anything, but the NPO has helped us feel more at ease, since Sandiswa truly cares about our children.”
Namhla Nopa said Muxibe had touched people’s lives.
“Sandiswa is a loving and caring mother to the children. She is God-sent.
“Whenever the children see Sandiswa it is like they see their own mothers.
“A lot of people start NPOs with good intentions but later get diverted – but not Sandiswa. Her love for all the children is genuine.”
Mother of two has opened care centre
Love, training and support for children with autism
Sandiswa Muxibe’s Esinothando centre a lifeline for youngsters on the spectrum
Image: Supplied
