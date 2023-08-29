Johannes Masongwane, the father of the three children who burnt to death while their mother went drinking with her sister, has refused to accommodate her, should she be released on bail.
This comes after Lindiwe Machika, 39, and Zanele Machika, 36, who are both in police custody and charged with five counts of child negligence and five counts of culpable homicide each, told the Atteridgeville magistrate’s court that should they be granted bail, they will stay with him.
The two sisters were on Sunday morning arrested for leaving five minors, aged between one and nine, alone to go to a nearby tavern. While they were consuming alcohol, the shack that they had left the minors in burnt beyond recognition.
The names of the five children are Lethokuhle Masango,1, Siyanda Masango, 4, Senzo Mahlatsi Machika, 2, Themba Thulane Machika, 6, and Dimakatso Machika, 8.
Masongwane told Sowetan that the court should not show mercy to the accused.
"I felt broken to see them behind the dock, hence I refused to provide them with accommodation. I don't want them near me; they should not receive bail," he said.
Masongwane's mother, Johanna, said seeing the accused in the dock brought memories.
"As I saw them standing there I had memories of my grandkids. I really loved those kids and I am also saying no bail," she said.
Accused number two, Zanele, disclosed to the court that in 2010 she was caught for shoplifting, however, she does not recall what happened to the matter.
The two sisters have been remanded in custody and are expected to appear again at the regional court on September 5.
Father of three burnt kids won't accommodate their mother if bailed
Grandmother shares the same sentiments
Image: Thulani Mbele
