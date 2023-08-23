Vladimir Putin is not attending the Brics summit in Johannesburg, but a pre-recorded message from the Russian president was broadcast on large screens to hundreds of international and local delegates at Tuesday's opening.
As minister of trade and industry Ebrahim Patel introduced Putin's address, the audience cheered and clapped loudly.
Putin spoke candidly about the importance of a strong Brics and "illegitimate" sanctions imposed on his country by the West.
In July, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: "By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit, but the Russian Federation will be represented by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov."
The decision came after a debate around Putin's arrest should he set foot in South Africa. The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant of arrest for him for "war crimes" during his country’s invasion of Ukraine.
WATCH | Putin's Brics message receives loud cheers from delegates
