State confident of tracing Babita hit mastermind

The state says it is confident that the six men accused of killing Gauteng health department whistleblower Babita Deokaran made full disclosures that would help trace the person who ordered the hit.
Yesterday, the six accused men – Phakamani Hadebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphakanyiswa Dladla, Zitha Radebe and Siphiwe Mazibuko – pleaded guilty to murder after they entered into a plea agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The state is still pursuing three other suspects who took part in the August 23 2021 murder of Deokaran, who was ambushed outside her home in Winchester Hills, southern Joburg, after dropping her daughter at school. The three men are Khanyisani Mpungose, who is believed to have organised the hit, a man identified only as Sithole and an unknown adult male who is Mpungose's friend, according to the NPA.
They were never seen again after the shooting.
"We are pursuing the people that were mentioned by the accused, placing them at the scene of crime saying that they were together and that they were recruited by one of them [Mpungose]. We believe that they (six accused) told us everything about how the plan was hatched and executed," NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana.
"We are now following up on the three people they named. We are hoping that the investigation will answer that and help with getting the person who gave the instruction [for Deokaran to be killed]."
The NPA court document read: "The accused pleaded guilty and in so doing have given a full account of their involvement in the commission of the offence. The accused have provided valuable information previously unknown to the state, that will assist in the state's ongoing attempts to bring further persons involved in the murder of the deceased to justice."
The Johannesburg high court yesterday sentenced Hadebe and Mbhele to 22 years' imprisonment, while Radebe, Dladla and Mazibuko were sentenced to 15 years each. Ndlovu will serve six years behind bars.
