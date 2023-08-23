BRICS SUMMIT | Leaders commit to strengthen ties in emerging global economies

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin, in a virtual address, said holding such business forums on a regular basis played an immense practical role in promoting mutual trade and investment and contributes to accelerating social economic growth of the state.
Leaders of the main Brics bloc of countries have committed to strengthen the ties of the emerging global economies.
Addressing the Brics business forum leaders' dialogue on Tuesday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the bloc of countries exists not only to strengthen government-to-government relations but to forge stronger ties between the people of the five nations.
Brics includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA.
“It is for this reason that several bodies have been established since Brics was formed to enable cooperation across society, be it in business, political parties, social sector, and also in the sporting sector.
“The Brics Business Council is a vital and vibrant platform for strengthening economic ties between our respective countries, and in forging common perspective on inclusive economic growth and development…”
He said the changes that have taken place in the Brics economies over the past 10 years have changed the shape of the global economy.
BRICS SUMMIT | 'China's R500m grant won't end electricity crisis soon'
“Together the Brics countries make up a quarter of the global economy, they account for a fifth of global trade and are home to more than 40% of the world’s population,” said Ramaphosa.
“As we celebrate the 15th anniversary of Brics, trade between Brics countries totalled US $162bn last year. Foreign investment has played an important role and the foreign direct investment is four times greater than it was 20 years ago.
“However, the new wave of protectionism and subsequent impact of unilateral measures that are incompatible with the World Trade Organisation rules undermine the global economic growth and development. Economic growth must be underpinned by transparency, inclusiveness, must be compatible with a multilateral trading system that supports a developmental agenda. We require a fundamental reform of the global financial institutions so that they can be more agile and responsive to the challenges facing developing economies,” he said.
