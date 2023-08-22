Limpopo police on Monday said they were searching for a security guard who allegedly opened fire on his estranged wife's family, killing two people.
The incident happened on Saturday at Makgophong village.
Col Malesela Ledwaba said the security officer had allegedly shot dead his wife's cousin and sister-in-law and wounded his estranged wife and a one-year-old child.
“It is alleged that the couple was separated and the wife had moved back home after the two experienced marital problems. The suspect on the fateful day, apparently called his wife and shortly after that he went to her homestead in the same area. Upon arrival, he found the victims inside the family motor vehicle and were about to leave when he opened fire on them. The suspect then fled the scene,” said Ledwaba.
Police and paramedics were summoned to the scene and the victims were rushed to hospital.
“Sadly, the wife's cousin and sister succumbed to injuries while she and a one-year-old child are in a critical condition,” said Ledwaba.
“The two deceased were aged 39 and 29.”
Police are investigating two counts of murder and two of attempted murder.
Limpopo's police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said: “We are deeply concerned about these incidents of domestic violence in our province especially during this month when women are celebrated and we expect them to be loved and protected.
“Instead they are still being violently attacked and killed mostly by people close to them. We can reassure the public that every effort will be made to bring the suspect responsible to justice. Efforts are already under way to investigate the matter,” said Hadebe.
Anyone with information that could help trace the suspect should contact Capt Malekutu Phasha on 082 445 9614 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest Police' Station or use MysapsApp.
Security guard a wanted man after allegedly opening fire on estranged wife's family, killing two
Image: 123RF
