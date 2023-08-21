LIVE BLOG | Cross-examination of crime scene expert in Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

The cross-examination of police officer and crime scene expert, Sgt. Thabo Mosia in the murder trial of footballer Senzo Meyiwa is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

Mosia previously revealed that the people who were in the home on the day of the murder were not treated as suspects.

"My investigations are directed to the perpetrators more than the victims,” he had said.

So far, Mosia has been cross-examined by advocate Zithulele Nxumalo who represents Mthokoziseni Maphisa and advocate Zandile Mshololo who represents Fisokuhle Ntuli.

15:30 - Court adjourns for the day

Court adjourns for the day and will resume on Tuesday at 10:00.

15:00 - Colonel Thobeka Mhlahlo is called to the stand

Colonel Mhlahlo says she arrived on the scene on 27 October 2014 and found Sgt. Mosia and Captain Zwane and they showed her the crime scene.

"We then agreed that Mosia would continue with the crime scene as he had already started. I then focused on taking pictures and fingerprints investigation and compiling the crime scene report, as well as a rough sketch," she said.

Mhlahlo continued to give her evidence to the state.

14:55 - Defence lawyer, Sipho Ramosepele asks Mosia about the pocket books

"Regarding the pocket books, there was a time where you said you were on standby and were not working any shifts. Is that correct?" Ramosepele asked.

"Yes, that is correct," Mosia said.

"While working on standby you got paid overtime right?" Ramosepele asked to which Mosia agreed.

Ramosepele then stated that the point he was trying to make is that Mosia could still retrieve the documents he signed for overtime from the HR where he works.

Ramosepele then questioned Mosia about what happened at the scene when Mhlahlo was not there.

Mosia responded by saying he does not know what happened at the crime scene between the time he left the scene at 02:40 am and the time he came back in the morning to find a bullet projectile while in the company of Colonel Mhlahlo.

14:52 - Judge asks for clarity on why the bullet could not be found

"Did you plant any ballistic evidence?" Judge Ratha Mokgoatleng asked.

"No," Mosia responds before saying colonel Mhlahlo was the one who found the projectile.

"The fragment I found alone, but the projectile was found by Colonel Mhlahlo," he responded.

Judge Mokgoathleng then asked why Mosia could not find the bullet.

"I found the fragment after midnight after I had arrived at the scene," Mosia responded.

"Who showed it to you?" the judge asked.

"It was visible on the floor," Mosia responded.

14:45 - Witness complains about still being in the witness box

Sgt. Mosia says that he has been in the box for too long and no longer understands what is expected of him.

"I don't understand what more is needed from me now when I was just doing my work. My body cannot take it anymore," he said.

The state proceeded to re-examine the witness by asking five questions. The state then concluded re-examination.

14:40 - Defence lawyer Charles Mnisi raises concerns with the judge

Defence lawyer, Charles Mnisi raises a concern with the judge and insists that the registers should be found because "registers cannot just grow legs and disappear."

14: 20 - Advocate Nxumalo requests the witness to bring his register to court

The judge refers Nxumalo to a case he wrote a judgement for, which he says Nxumalo should read. Mosia says that he does not think he still has the registers that Nxumalo is requesting.

"The witness cannot just say he doesn't have them. He must go and search for them and come back," Nxumalo says, to which Mosia agrees and says he will search for them.

State prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi objects to the request.

"Our objection is based on two legs. The first one is the correctness of the photos and accuracy has been admitted. And secondly, that those registers are irrelevant," Baloyi said.

14:10 - Court resumes

Following a cross-examination by advocate Zandile Mshololo in which he revealed that he said he did not swab the door because it had been extensively used by people in the house, court resumed after a lunch adjournment.