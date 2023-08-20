×

South Africa

Family optimistic Buthelezi will be out of hospital for his 95th birthday

20 August 2023 - 09:00
IFP president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Those close to IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi are hopeful that he will spend his 95th birthday later this month at home. 

The elder statesman has been in hospital for further treatment after a procedure for back pain management. 

At the time, his family said the 94-year-old had since developed a complication and stayed on in hospital to receive the necessary care. The family added that the duration of his hospital stay would depend on how fast he recovered from the complication.

Asked for an update on Buthelezi's condition on Saturday, his spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe said: “Prince Buthelezi continues to make steady progress under the supervision of his medical team in hospital. We remain hopeful that his birthday will not be spent in hospital.”

She added that the family is expected to formally update the nation about the health of uMntwana waKwaPhindangene (Buthelezi) next week.

Buthelezi turns 95 on Sunday August 27. 

TimesLIVE

