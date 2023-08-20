The office of the chief justice (OCJ) has warned the public not to fall prey to a person impersonating Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga.
“The impersonator is said to extort money from unsuspecting individuals, intimidate private individuals, public officials, public office bearers and entities, including organs of state, for a variety of reasons, including attempting to access personal information of certain individuals. He does all this purporting to be justice Madlanga,” the chief justice's office said.
Impersonating a judicial officer is a criminal offence and the matter has been handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for investigation, it added.
“Members of the public and media are requested to contact the OCJ to verify the authenticity of any communication, directive, article, or social media post that purports to be that of a judge.”
TimesLIVE
Don't fall prey to ConCourt judge impersonator, public warned
Image: Felix Dlangamandla
