Department serves illegally operating school with notice of closure

On Wednesday, the school told parents via text message that it would shut its doors indefinitely and that an explanation would be provided to parents soon. And while parents had expressed to Sowetan that they are concerned about what will happen with their children for the rest of the school year, the department has promised to place the learners in alternative schools.
“Therefore, we are prepared to place all affected learners of the school to alternative schools as we believe that Crowthorne Christian Academy is not an institution that can effectively educate children. We urge all parents who have children in this school to contact the department for assistance,” Mabona said.
Henk Booysen, the school's owner, has since appeared at the Midrand magistrate's court on charges of assault relating to Monday's incident where he was recorded pushing a learner and her mother following a disagreement over the girl's dreadlocks which the school claimed were extensions. Booysen is out on bail.
The Gauteng department of education has given the Crowthorne Christian Academy, which was involved in a dreadlocks row this week, a notice of closure for operating illegally.
Following an incident that occurred at the school where one of the owners, Andries Hendrik Booysed (51), was caught on video assaulting a pupil and her mother over a disagreement over the girl’s dreadlocks, it was also discovered that the school was operating illegally.
The department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the decision comes after the department was unable to engage with the school’s owners about registration protocols. They (department) had also intended to discuss the school’s code of conduct.
“Furthermore, we wanted to facilitate a transformative process with them involving our Constitution, democracy, values in education and respect of human rights. However, when officials visited the school on Thursday, where they illegally moved to without permission, the owners had locked the gates and closed the school. This was dumbfounding as our officials had previously managed to enter the school on Monday, 14 August,” he said.
“We have made multiple attempts to reach out to the school’s management, through various forms of communication and physical visits with law enforcement agencies, but the school refuses to open its gates and respond to our communication,” he added.
According to the department, the school was initially registered under a different name and operated in the Sandton area before it moved to Midrand and changed its name and location without informing the department, rendering its operations illegal.
