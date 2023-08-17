×

South Africa

Work or live in Sandton and Midrand? Here are the road closures for Brics summit

By TimesLIVE - 17 August 2023 - 15:01
Heightened security and road closures in Sandton and Midrand will be enforced for the Brics summit next week. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Motorists are advised of limited access to roads in the north of Johannesburg due to next week's Brics summit, specifically around the Sandton Convention Centre and Gallagher Estate.

A no-drone fly zone will also be enforced, according to a government National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) security briefing on Thursday.

The summit will be held from Tuesday to Thursday, with multiple heads of state and their delegations due to descend on the city, prompting tight security operations.

The following road closures near Sandton Convention Centre will be in place from 8am on Sunday to midnight on Thursday:

  • Corner Maude and West Streets;
  • Corner West Street and Alice Lane; and
  • Corner Alice Lane and 5th Street.

On Wednesday, those operating businesses and residing in the vicinity of the Gallagher Estate in Midrand are advised of the following road closures from 3pm to midnight:

Roadblocks and police on foot, vehicle and air patrols for Brics summit

Motorists should expect various road closures during the Brics summit next wteek, as well as heightened road blocks and vehicle searches.
News
1 hour ago
  • Gallagher Avenue and Richards Drive;
  • Richards Drive traffic circle;
  • Johnnic Boulevard and Lupton Street; and
  • Johnnic Boulevardand Pretoria Main Road.

The Civil Aviation Authority has also issued a notice restricting the airspace within two nautical miles and 5,000 feet above sea level to the conference venue between 8am on Sunday to midnight on Thursday.

“All flyers are advised that this is a strictly no-drone zone. Those found to be operating drones in the vicinity will be in breach of the restriction imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority and steps will be taken against those who transgress,” Natjoints said.

TimesLIVE

