Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says beyond developing poverty alleviation measures through grants and other methods, climate change needs to start taking centre stage in strategy development.
She was speaking at the launch of the "Decent Standard of Living" report by the Social Policy Initiative, supported by the social development department, on Thursday.
The report indexes possessions that are considered basic, such as having a roof over one’s head or somewhere safe for their children to play outside the house.
“We have a problem of climate change now which has a negative impact [on planning], we need the understanding of disaster management and measures that could be put in place to prepare [for any eventuality].
“As a country, we must address our problems with the understanding of history. Poverty is not something that was only addressed by the social development department. People must understand the impact of the R350, people take it for granted. The development of basic income grants and support is one of the priorities for this year,” said Zulu.
South Africans have a better chance of buying a cellphone, having a place of worship close by and helping pay for funeral arrangements than they do access to regular savings for emergencies, found the report.
Only 6% of black South Africans own most basic possessions: report
South Africans have a better chance of buying a cellphone, having a place of worship close by and helping pay for funeral arrangements than they do access to regular savings for emergencies, found the report.
Unemployment rate down slightly to 32.6% in Q2
A cellphone, electricity and a fridge were the top possessions, while having police on the streets in the local area and being able to save money for rainy days were out of reach.
“The most remarkable findings are for the items relating broadly to safety, like burglar bars, a fence and a wall around the property. These were all possessed by a higher percentage of females than males.”
According to the study, levels of possession of basic necessities have increased since 2015. However, only 6% of black South Africans possess all the sampled basic possessions.
“A total of 97% of the group possessing fewer than 10 SPNs (Socially Perceived Necessities) are black Africans. These results show the inequality that exists in SA between population groups and spatially,” reads the report.
“Poorer households have more children present. Poverty is prevalent and many household members are dependent on social grants and not specifically targeted to them, as well as other income sources, leading to income dilution. The analysis also points to general income and wage inequalities.
“The government through cellphones is likely to be a more important mode of information dissemination.”
