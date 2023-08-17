Joburg cracks the whip on councillors, employees in debt to the city

“Out of a total of 13,323 employees who owe the city, about 140 of them are councillors and 13,183 are staff members.”

As the city has 270 councillors, this means more than half of them are in arrears.

The city said councillors collectively owe it about R3.1m in overdue municipal service bills, while management — which includes levels such as CEOs, heads of departments, directors, deputy directors, assistant directors and supervisors — owes a combined R9.8m. The rest is owed by junior staff.



Kgamanyane Maphologela, director of customer communications for the city's group finance department, said its employees were expected to be the first ones to promote and implement basic principles of public administration.

“The credit control action that is taken by the city against its own employees is to demonstrate that we are coming after anyone who owes the city in unpaid municipal bills. It's a firm demonstration that our credit control policy is enforced indiscriminately including against our own employees, whom we expect to be exemplary in their conduct,” Maphologela said.

He said most of the owing staff have entered into payment arrangements with the city.

Maphologela said that according to the Municipal Systems Act, “a staff member of a municipality may not be in arrears to the municipality for rates and services for a period longer than three months, and a municipality may deduct any outstanding amounts from a staff member's salary after this period”.

Maphologela said in the coming weeks and months, the city will intensify its credit-control drive in a bid to collect outstanding revenue from all categories of property owners.

TimesLIVE