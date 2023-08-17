×

South Africa

The City Stars Awards aims to thank city officials for their hard work

eThekwini’s R1.7m ‘bash’ for staff sparks DA outrage

While Durban residents grapple with infrastructure woes, officials plan a lavish awards ceremony costing R4,500 per head

17 August 2023 - 07:08
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Outside view of the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Outside view of the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Image: Tebogo Letsie

eThekwini municipality is forking out R1.7m for a “bash” to honour “hardworking” employees.

The DA, which opposed the proposal, plans to approach the public protector and auditor-general to sanction the “eThekwini Municipality City Stars Awards”, which aims to thank city officials for their hard work. 

However, the municipality is defending its approval of the awards ceremony, which it said was to boost morale and improve service delivery, as the public would be part of the nomination process. 

Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said similar awards ceremonies were held in provincial government, “so, this is not a new phenomenon”. 

“The City Stars Awards will recognise and reward eThekwini municipal employees for their outstanding performance and contribution to service delivery. Employees are nominated by colleagues and members of the public.

“The finalists chosen by the judges will be rewarded with prizes at an awards ceremony at the lnkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre. An independent adjudicating committee will be responsible for the final adjudication of nominations coming from different clusters,” she said.

“Confirmation was given that categories will focus on key elements, including efficiency in customer service, improved performance outcomes and costs savings implemented during service delivery, among the other categories. 

“During the executive committee meeting earlier this month, the DA dissented on this matter. Other parties supported [it], reiterating the positive impact and noting the costs will be informed by the final logistics,” said Sisilana. 

But the DA said it was a slap in the face of ratepayers. 

“When the municipality is collapsing in front of our eyes we should not have to ‘thank’ people for doing their job, which is questionable, especially well-paid civil servants,” said DA councillor Sakhile Mngadi.

“While residents of eThekwini have sewage flowing through their streets, go days without electricity and water and with crime out of control, city officials will be partying it up at their expense.”

The beneficiaries of the “lavish bash in recognition of their hard work” would receive certificates and photos to the value of R150,000. 

“While most of the budget, R1.55m, will go to service providers to host the event, about R900,000 is earmarked for “venue hire and catering” for the 200 guests, totalling R4,500 a head. This is more than dinner at the most expensive 5-star hotel in Durban,” he said.

