Among other things, the bill seeks to amend definitions, to make attendance in Grade R compulsory and to provide for improvements in admissions systems, and is meant to enhance financial accountability.
The bill further provides for additional regulatory powers of the minister and enhancing decision making and oversight powers of heads of departments and members of the executive councils.
Another change that the bill proposes, which attracted a lot of public attention, was the issue of the sale of alcohol in schools for fundraising activities, but this issue was quickly clarified by minister Angie Motshekga in a statement released in 2021, following the bill’s release.
“Many schools do sell alcohol during certain fundraising events and alcohol is sometimes consumed on school premises when the school has hired out their hall for a wedding or private function. It is for these purposes that the minister is seeking to regulate the possession, consumption and sale of alcohol at schools,” said the statement.
Following the conclusion of public hearings into the bill, campaign lobby group Dear South Africa said 89% of respondents it polled did not support the bill. This was in contrast to the portfolio committee’s public report that the public majority supported the bill.
According to Portia Mbude-Mutshekwane, content advisor of the portfolio committee, the report shows that in public participation, 56% supported and 38% rejected the bill, and others had mixed views or abstained.
“Should the bill become law, the role of school governing bodies (SGB) will be significantly smaller. For example, a school’s language policy will be determined by the members of the executive council, and not by the SGB,” said DearSA CEO Chloe Castle.
DA, ACDP walk out of parliamentary meeting to adopt Bela bill
Should bill become law SGBs would be muzzled, says lobby
Image: Antonio Muchave
A parliamentary committee meant to discuss the contentious Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill was forced to adjourn its meeting on Tuesday after three members walked out leaving it without a quorum.
The portfolio committee of basic education was scheduled to consider and adopt the public hearings earlier this year on the new bill.
Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said the walkout by two members of the DA – Baxolile Nodada and Marina van Zyl – and Marie Sukers from the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) left the meeting short on numbers.
“We noted the behaviour already during the public hearings in provinces and the misinformation that was spread. Most members present today indicated that the draft report was a fair reflection of what occurred in the public hearings across the country. That is also why we were able to adopt the report,” said Mbinqo-Gigaba.
“As members of parliament and public representatives we can differ with each other. It is how we express that difference that is worrying. It was clear that this was just another attempt by the group to stall the bill"
The bill, published in 2021 and introduced into parliament on January 10, 2022, proposes to amend the South African Schools Act of 1996 and the Employment of Educators Act of 1998 to align them with developments in the education landscape.
Proposed legislation aims to make basic education compulsory
Among other things, the bill seeks to amend definitions, to make attendance in Grade R compulsory and to provide for improvements in admissions systems, and is meant to enhance financial accountability.
The bill further provides for additional regulatory powers of the minister and enhancing decision making and oversight powers of heads of departments and members of the executive councils.
Another change that the bill proposes, which attracted a lot of public attention, was the issue of the sale of alcohol in schools for fundraising activities, but this issue was quickly clarified by minister Angie Motshekga in a statement released in 2021, following the bill’s release.
“Many schools do sell alcohol during certain fundraising events and alcohol is sometimes consumed on school premises when the school has hired out their hall for a wedding or private function. It is for these purposes that the minister is seeking to regulate the possession, consumption and sale of alcohol at schools,” said the statement.
Following the conclusion of public hearings into the bill, campaign lobby group Dear South Africa said 89% of respondents it polled did not support the bill. This was in contrast to the portfolio committee’s public report that the public majority supported the bill.
According to Portia Mbude-Mutshekwane, content advisor of the portfolio committee, the report shows that in public participation, 56% supported and 38% rejected the bill, and others had mixed views or abstained.
“Should the bill become law, the role of school governing bodies (SGB) will be significantly smaller. For example, a school’s language policy will be determined by the members of the executive council, and not by the SGB,” said DearSA CEO Chloe Castle.
Bela bill sparks debate about whether parliament should use virtual platforms for public hearings
ANC hindering participation in education bill, says DA
Mixed views on Bela Bill during public hearings in KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos