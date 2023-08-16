Nkome said the remaining claims were delayed due to the claimants submitting wrong personal details.
He added that they were planning to take President Cyril Ramaphosa to court to force him to apologise for the massacre.
However, Ramaphosa has contended the court had found that he bore no legal duty in relation to the Marikana massacre.
Nkome said: “The claim against Cyril Ramaphosa and Lonmin is going ahead [with] full speed and our clients are even more resolute and persistent seeing that the president has not over a decade apologised. The court will certainly be the place to get him ordered to pay.
“Once the court has ordered Ramaphosa to apologise and compensate our clients, the stage will be set for reviewing Farlam’s recommendations and report,” he said.
Nkome said he had applied for a court date, which he expected the hearing to sit between now and end of December.
“We are waiting for a date when we could have [Ramaphosa] in a box [dock] to testify on his involvement in the massacre that has taken place,” he said.
Department of justice and constitutional development solicitor-general Fhedzisani Pandelani said the government would address questions relating to the reparations of the Marikana massacre at a media briefing scheduled for today.
90% of reparations for Marikana claimants settled
Lawyer for the workers wants Ramaphosa to apologise for massacre
Image: Alon Skuy
Government has finalised reparation to most of the claimants who were injured and those who suffered malicious arrest, prosecution or detainment in relation to the Marikana massacre.
This is according to Andries Nkome, a lawyer representing 229 arrested and 14 injured mineworkers.
Nkome, who spoke to Sowetan as the country commemorates the Marikana massacre today, said the claims of 90% of the arrested 229 as well as 10 of the 14 injured mineworkers have been settled.
The massacre took place in August 16 2012 when police officers shot striking workers of Lonmin Platinum Mine in Marikana, North West, in the deadliest strike in the democratic dispensation.
The shooting resulted in 34 mineworkers being killed while 78 others were injured. The workers had embarked on an illegal strike demanding to be paid at least R12,500 salary a month.
A year ago, the government said it would finalise reparations to claimants in the lawsuit by the end of the month.
State accused of dragging feet in compensating Marikana tragedy victims
Nkome said the remaining claims were delayed due to the claimants submitting wrong personal details.
He added that they were planning to take President Cyril Ramaphosa to court to force him to apologise for the massacre.
However, Ramaphosa has contended the court had found that he bore no legal duty in relation to the Marikana massacre.
Nkome said: “The claim against Cyril Ramaphosa and Lonmin is going ahead [with] full speed and our clients are even more resolute and persistent seeing that the president has not over a decade apologised. The court will certainly be the place to get him ordered to pay.
“Once the court has ordered Ramaphosa to apologise and compensate our clients, the stage will be set for reviewing Farlam’s recommendations and report,” he said.
Nkome said he had applied for a court date, which he expected the hearing to sit between now and end of December.
“We are waiting for a date when we could have [Ramaphosa] in a box [dock] to testify on his involvement in the massacre that has taken place,” he said.
Department of justice and constitutional development solicitor-general Fhedzisani Pandelani said the government would address questions relating to the reparations of the Marikana massacre at a media briefing scheduled for today.
Marikana: 10 years on | Claims by injured miners being settled
Has state made amends for Marikana massacre?
Nine years on, yet no progress in case against those implicated in Marikana massacre: NGO
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos