Gordhan demands apology from ANCYL leader Malatji over ‘ill-considered’ statement
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has demanded an apology from ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader Collen Malatji for his “ill-considered” statement about selling state-owned companies (SOCs).
Malatji told The Citizen if Gordhan is not stopped from selling SOCs, he will sell everything, including South Africans.
Gordhan said Malatji was trying to tarnish his name and undermine the work of the government and the department in restructuring SOCs.
He said those looking for the truth must read the statement the department issued last week to “correct false assertions” instead of “peddling lies”.
“The latest attacks from Collen Malatji, counter-revolutionaries and other discredited characters highlight the fact there are vested interests intent on crippling ongoing reform of SOCs to the detriment of millions of South Africans,” said Gordhan.
