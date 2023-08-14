Samwu strikers alleged to be behind shooting of Tshwane municipal worker

Meanwhile, Mettler said the city had fired 93 of its staffers who had failed to return to work even after the labour court declared the strike illegal.
The City of Tshwane said on Sunday municipal employees responding to a call-out had been shot at in Montana.
It said it believed that its striking workers, affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) were behind the attack.
In a statement, it said the “unprotected strike has degenerated to thuggery and criminality”.
The city said the standby team from the water and sanitation section had been responding to a call when they were confronted by a group of men who intimidated them and instructed them to stop working.
“The team ignored them and continued to render the service.
Tshwane moves to dismiss 41 striking workers as it confirms 15 arrests
“On completion of the shift while on his way home, the standby team leader was shot at and hijacked. He was rushed to hospital.”
City manager John Mettler condemned the attack and called on police to find the perpetrators.
Samwu could not be immediately reached for comment.
Meanwhile, Mettler said the city had fired 93 of its staffers who had failed to return to work even after the labour court declared the strike illegal.
The strike began with a march by Samwu members on July 26 to the municipal headquarters, Tshwane House, demanding that the metro implement a 5.4% pay increase reached in the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) in 2021. But the municipality has repeatedly said it does not have money and would apply to be exempted from implementing the wage deal.
On Sunday, the city said it had filed a salary and wage increase exemption application at the bargaining council.
The application will be heard on August 23.
“The city's application is anchored on irrefutable evidence of its financial position, which is the main reason there was no budget appropriation for salary and wage increases for the 2023/24 financial year,” it said.
