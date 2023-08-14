×

South Africa

Broke Tshwane makes case for wage freeze

Revenue collection challenges puts drag on city

14 August 2023 - 08:11
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

The Tshwane metro has applied for a salary and wage increase exemption at the bargaining council, citing financial constraints as it struggles to collect revenue. 

This comes after days of unrest as municipal workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) downed tools demanding that the city comply with a 2021 bargaining agreement with the South African Local Government Bargaining Council order to increase salaries by 5.4%. ..

