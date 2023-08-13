“Due to the sudden news, Eyadini Lounge will be temporarily closed, until further notice. We would like to extend our greatest gratitude to every one of you, for always being by his side. His family requests to mourn privately, and funeral details to be confirmed.”
Eyadini Lounge founder has died
Image: via Facebook
Prominent businessman and founder of the popular Eyadini Lounge in Umlazi, southwest of Durban, Jabulani Thamsanqa Zama, died on Sunday.
His death was announced on Eyadini Lounge’s official social media accounts.
“We are saddened by the passing of our founder Jabulani Thamsanqa Zama known as Jigga Money. An amazing soul, full of love, joy and faith, ascended to heaven, away from us, but closer to God.”
On Saturday, the brand announced Zama had suffered a stroke.
“Due to the sudden news, Eyadini Lounge will be temporarily closed, until further notice. We would like to extend our greatest gratitude to every one of you, for always being by his side. His family requests to mourn privately, and funeral details to be confirmed.”
KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Siboniso Duma said Eyadini Lounge was the most popular destination for tourists and a source of jobs for artists and hundreds of youth in Umlazi township.
“On behalf of all categories of staff in the department and two of our entities, the KZN Tourism Authority and the KZN Liquor Authority, we wish to express our deepest condolences to the family.
“In particular, our hearts are also with the staff, events’ organisers, artists and other emerging entrepreneurs in the entire value chain of the hospitality industry who are now facing uncertainty as a result of this tragic development. Every week he provided food to local communities who were exposed to food insecurity.”
“We pause to pay tribute to Jigger Money, as he was popularly known, for putting Umlazi township firmly on the global map as a destination for tourists and music lovers,” he said.
Duma said through Zama’s Shisanyama, he stimulated township tourism and “in the process created memorable experiences for international and national tourists”.
“Importantly over the years, Jigga Money served as a role model and inspiration to upcoming entrepreneurs especially in the townships and rural areas.
“He was living proof that local is lekker and that a local sphere of government is where tourism happens,” said Duma.
