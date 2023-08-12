Three Tshwane contract workers died when a trench they were working in collapsed in Capital Park, Pretoria, on Friday afternoon.
Tshwane and Gauteng emergency services worked throughout the night, recovering the bodies just after 6am on Saturday.
Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said one worker was transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries, while two escaped unharmed from the 6m by 4m hole.
“The workers were employees of a City of Tshwane contractor and were busy with repair work of a sewage line in Capital Park.”
Mabaso added that rescue technicians used earth working machines and shoring equipment to create safe access, with the recovery of the men, aged between 20 and 35, taking more than 12 hours due to unstable ground.
“The scene has been handed over to the police for further investigations. We would like to call on contractors and contract workers to observe safe practices when working in trenches irrespective of the depth and the size,” he said.
Proper evaluation of the stability of the ground should be conducted before work is carried out in trenches to ensure workers' safety, Mabaso added.
Three workers die in Tshwane trench collapse
