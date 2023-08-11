Motshekga withdraws from court battle for Balobedu throne

ANC MP Mathole Motshekga has asked the high court to withdraw his application to oppose the inauguration of Prince Lekukela Modjadji as the king of Balobedu.
Motshekga, who was the guardian of Rain Queen-elect Princess Masalanabo until she turned 18 in January, has written to the Limpopo High Court deputy judge president asking for the withdrawal of his court action, citing that he was no longer the foster parent to Masalanabo and that he can’t afford the costs of the legal wrangle between him and the Modjadjis.
“I ceased to be the foster parent of the queen-elect Princess Masalanabo and have no authority to participate further in this matter and incur unnecessary costs that I can’t afford. The queen-elect doesn’t know of the Modjadji Royal Nation and Modjadji Royal Council represented by a regent called Prince Mpapatla Modjadji,” wrote Motshekga.
Sowetan understands that Motshekga was responding to a court request by the Modjadjis to have the matter expedited and given a preferential date to be heard.
Last year Motshekga approached the high court to challenge the decision of the Modjadji Royal Council to inaugurate Princess Masalanabo's brother Prince Lekukela Modjadji as king of Balobedu nation instead of her.
Motshekga further stated Princess Masalanabo had requested the Balobedu Royal Council to investigate the history of these structures and the laws under which they were established.
“To the best of our knowledge Prince Mpapatla was appointed regent for Queen-elect Masalanabo by the non-existent Modjadji Royal Council at HaModjadji and not the Modjadji Traditional Council established under the Black Local Authorities Act of 1951.This means that Prince Mpapatla is representing and is a regent of a non-existing structure,” read the letter dated July 25.
The Modjadji Royal Council has hit back at Motshekga’s response, arguing that he should finish what he started.
Council spokesperson Ronnie Morwatshehla told Sowetan that Motshekga was dodgy because he knew what he was doing when he took the matter to court.
“We want the court to pursue this case to its finality and make a pronouncement. Motshekga knew that Princess Masalanabo is still at school but he went further and instituted legal process on her behalf,” said Morwatshehla.
“We can confirm that we approached the deputy judge president for the allocation of an expedited and preferential date on the matter. We are of the view that his letter doesn’t address the merits of the case and we find it irrelevant to the issues before the court.”
Morwatshehla said summons were also served by the sheriff on Masalanabo.
Motshekga said the queen-elect had decided to keep him out of the matter and leave it in the hands of the Balobedu Royal Council and royal family as she was busy with her studies and didn’t want her studies disrupted by court proceedings.
Morwatshehla said they were waiting for the court to make a determination on a hearing date.
