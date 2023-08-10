“The NEC takes serious exception to his intrusive political mischief. Other former senior NUM leaders that are self-respecting have had the decency to contact us privately to seek clarity on these developments. We take this opportunity to express our appreciation for their discipline and understanding.
“If Mantashe had genuine interest in this regard he knows the channels he should use to engage NUM just like other former leaders of NUM have done, and surely public posturing is none of it. The public outbursts by Mantashe are not innocent; they are driven by desperate opportunism now that the ANC parliamentary deployment list process machinery is imminent to roll,” said Balepile.
“Thus to say the decision of the NEC is madness is a serious assault on the integrity of those who were elected to lead NUM. For now, the suspension remains, and if we seek counsel we would go to him, or Cyril Ramaphosa, Kgalema Motlanthe, James Motlatsi and so on.”
He said Mantashe needed to be reminded of his own “madness”.
“For instance, when the ANC suspended and expelled its secretary-general Ace Magashule we respected their decision and never interfered. When the ANC expelled Carl Niehaus we respected this decision too. When the ANC expelled Julius Malema we still respected their decision.
“We, therefore, call for equal respect from him as chair of ANC. He should stop his freelancing commentary on NUM affairs and channel his negative energies on the mayhem caused by illegal mining and its damage to the economy and working-class communities of our country. He should advance ANC renewal. Here and now the rogue must stop,” said Balepile.
NUM officials enraged as Mantashe criticises union
‘We call for equal respect from him as chair of ANC’
Image: Gallo
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has slammed ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe after he criticised the union for suspending its top leader.
While addressing the SACP’s 102 anniversary in Marikana on Sunday, Mantashe questioned the union’s decision to suspend its general secretary William Mabapa, describing it as madness.
“I was talking to [NUM president] Dan [Balepile at this event] and I asked how could he fire the general secretary by suspending him. Don’t suspend a general secretary unless you are mad. It’s madness,” said Mantashe, adding that he was dropping the topic as it was not his business.
Responding to Mantashe’s utterances through a statement, the NUM’s president labelled the union’s former general secretary as a rogue who waged intrusive political mischief and madness.
Balepile said Mabapa was suspended at the union’s national executive committee’s normal sitting on July 26 and 27, following a collective decision to that effect over internal matters that were under investigation.
“We have noted with concern the recent Mantashe public outburst on NUM’s decision to suspend its [Mabapa]. Unfortunately, the national chairperson of the ANC has invited himself into the internal matters of NUM.
Mantashe: Grid capacity biggest challenge in dealing with energy crisis
“The NEC takes serious exception to his intrusive political mischief. Other former senior NUM leaders that are self-respecting have had the decency to contact us privately to seek clarity on these developments. We take this opportunity to express our appreciation for their discipline and understanding.
“If Mantashe had genuine interest in this regard he knows the channels he should use to engage NUM just like other former leaders of NUM have done, and surely public posturing is none of it. The public outbursts by Mantashe are not innocent; they are driven by desperate opportunism now that the ANC parliamentary deployment list process machinery is imminent to roll,” said Balepile.
“Thus to say the decision of the NEC is madness is a serious assault on the integrity of those who were elected to lead NUM. For now, the suspension remains, and if we seek counsel we would go to him, or Cyril Ramaphosa, Kgalema Motlanthe, James Motlatsi and so on.”
He said Mantashe needed to be reminded of his own “madness”.
“For instance, when the ANC suspended and expelled its secretary-general Ace Magashule we respected their decision and never interfered. When the ANC expelled Carl Niehaus we respected this decision too. When the ANC expelled Julius Malema we still respected their decision.
“We, therefore, call for equal respect from him as chair of ANC. He should stop his freelancing commentary on NUM affairs and channel his negative energies on the mayhem caused by illegal mining and its damage to the economy and working-class communities of our country. He should advance ANC renewal. Here and now the rogue must stop,” said Balepile.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos