Three suspects were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a robbery at Jabulani Mall last week.
According to police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the suspects were part of a group who were armed with firearms robbing a business at the mall.
“The suspects carried firearms and wearing masks entered the store and took money from the tills and safe. They then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money,” said Nevhuhulwi.
She said the information at hand indicated that while nine suspects were robbing the store, two more suspects armed with firearms were at the main entrance of the mall and the other four suspects, also armed, were manning the street opposite the mall.
“The suspects used a blue BMW vehicle and white Toyota Quantum as getaway cars. They reportedly fired shots but no injuries were reported,” said Nevhuhulwi.
She said the arrest was a result of an intelligence-driven information that led to the arrest of one of the suspects in Mofolo, Soweto.
“Upon interviewing the suspect, it was discovered that he was out on bail on a different case of business robbery that took place in Diepkloof,” said Nevhuhulwi.
Nevhuhulwi said preliminary investigation led the police to two more suspects at Nancefield hostel in Klipspruit, Soweto.
The police are still looking for six more suspects.
“All three suspects were arrested and are expected to appear in court on August 10. The investigation and tracing of other suspects continues,” Nevhuhulwi said.
Three suspects arrested in connection with Jabulani Mall robbery
Police on the lookout for six more
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
