With August being a month to celebrate women, popular traditional gospel group Amadodana Ase Wesile believe it is a perfect time to take a stand for the rights of women.
The 16-member male acapella group, that emerged from the Methodist Church said women play an important role in society and should be protected from gender-based violence.
“We [Amadodana Ase Wesile] remain cognisant of the significant role that women play in the congregation, the family unit and the community at large. We pray for a society that is free of gender-based violence, where women are respected and cared for, and where young boys and men are nurtured to be caring and loving people.”
“We declare that fame and money mean little compared to the personal satisfaction of knowing souls have been saved through the messages in their songs,” said the founder of the group, Thomas Mokhati.
The multi-award-winning choir, which celebrates 38 years in the SA music industry, is also known for its philanthropic projects of visiting hospitals and correctional facilities, as well as helping in building churches and schools across the country.
Amadodana take a stand for women's rights
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“We have also adopted the African children feeding scheme, which has branches throughout Gauteng and offers bread and soup to school learners and the needy through concerts we plan to fundraise funds for the community and various organisations,” he said.
They have expressed that women have a vital role in their church activities as well.
“We want to show their gratitude and appreciation to the women of our country and the women who have played an important part in their family life and congregation.”
Amadodana was formed in 1985 and is still led by Mokhati, whose skills as a precentor were discovered during the time when there was a general concern within the church, to preserve Methodism.
The group has recorded more than 38 albums, sold more than one million copies, and has received seven SAMA awards to date.
They are famous for reworking well-known traditional hymns and creating their own songs in their signature acappella style.
