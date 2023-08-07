Shembe calls for end to violence at KwaMashu hostel

The leader of the eBuhleni faction of the Nazareth Baptist Church, Mduduzi Nyazilwezulu Shembe, has called for calm and an end to the violence at the notorious KwaMashu hostel north of Durban.
His visit comes just days after police discovered a bullet-manufacturing machine, a two-way radio and bullets worth more than R1m during a raid on the hostel. A room was searched and a large quantity of ammunition and ammunition-manufacturing equipment was found.
“We should not be solving problems using the barrel of the gun. We all know that guns have destroyed the nation,” said Shembe.
Over 2,000 devotees gathered at the Rotary sports field on Sunday to participate in a cleansing prayer. They were joined by traditional leaders who included izinduna and amakhosi.
In a bid to forge unity, Shembe announced plans to rename a Nazareth temple serving the KwaMashu township from KwaSililo asipheli to eMthonjeni wokuphila.
He said when God created humans he had not planned that they would be killing each other.
He said the violence gripping the hostel also affected other townships across the province. “It happens everywhere, even in uMlazi. People should love and respect each other,” said Shembe.
He said it was concerning that people had lost their conscience and pleaded that ubuntu be rekindled.
Ammunition manufacturing machine and bullets worth R1m recovered in KwaMashu Hostel
“Let your conscience awaken. Let's be like other nations who are hardly ever in the news for killing each other. I implore you that from now until December at least there is no one who gets killed here.”
Nathi Biyela, among those tasked with co-ordinating the prayer, said a series of engagements which included a gathering of traditional leaders in March had preceded the prayer. “The killings have left a trail of destruction in some of the households,” said Biyela.
Biyela remained hopeful that the initiative would usher in a new era for the densely-populated area.
Temple elder Simon Mdletshe welcomed the renaming of the temple from kwaSililo kasipheli, which was deemed to have negative connotations.
Mdletshe said the station commander in the area had also painted a grim picture. “He laments about the frequency of murders. He also told us this is often common at weekends.” said Mdletshe.
He said the spate of killings was a major concern.
