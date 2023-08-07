One dead, three injured as motorist allegedly opens fire on stone-throwing protesters in Cape Town

“Police deployments with the City of Cape Town’s metro police, law enforcement and traffic services are deployed at identified hotspots. Additional forces including air support are en route to locations where traffic interruptions and other incidents have been reported,” said Potelwa.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Three Golden Arrow buses were set alight early on Monday within hours of the company obtaining a high court interdict aimed at curbing violence during the taxi strike in the Western Cape.
Premier Alan Winde said he was appalled by the violence which coincided with the strike by the industry in protest over the impounding of their vehicles.
Sporadic incidents of violence continued on Monday with traffic services in Cape Town saying: “Numerous roads are closed which has caused delays in traffic. We are working to resolve these closures and ensure safe passage for commuters.”
A heavy police contingent was deployed along the approach road to Cape Town International Airport.
“An individual was shot dead and three others injured after a motorist was pelted with stones on Airport Approach. The driver allegedly responded to the attack by firing several shots. As a result, a death and three injuries were recorded. A murder and attempted murder cases are being investigated,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
“Police deployments with the City of Cape Town’s metro police, law enforcement and traffic services are deployed at identified hotspots. Additional forces including air support are en route to locations where traffic interruptions and other incidents have been reported,” said Potelwa.
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) confirmed talks to resolve the impasse were suspended late on Sunday and the strike would continue until August 9.
“We are open to talks with government to find a speedy resolution to the issues and we call on all our operators not to interfere with other modes of transport and not to take part in any criminal activities,” said Santaco.
“I am appalled at the scale of violence that has not only dealt a severe blow to our economy and critical services but has also delegitimised and damaged Santaco WC's cause. This violence and damage to property has continued this morning,” said Winde.
At least nine Golden Arrow buses have been torched and a driver shot and wounded since the strike started last Thursday. Several vehicles belonging to the city have been destroyed.
Winde called for an urgent resolution to the dispute.
