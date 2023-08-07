×

South Africa

WATCH | House evacuated as sinkhole in Centurion grows

07 August 2023 - 12:50
A sinkhole in Centurion continues to grow.
Image: Supplied

A house in Centurion has been evacuated after a small sinkhole that started on Sunday morning grew to an enormous size at Burger Avenue in Lyttelton Manor. 

According to ward 57 councillor David Farquharson, the water on that street is turned off, the road is temporarily cordoned off and the affected building has been evacuated.

“Alternative access to the properties affected was arranged with the neighbours.

“[The] sinkhole is unstable and still growing. It affects two properties and the driveway of one. The initial estimated size is approximately 28m by 16m and 4m deep. Barricades are being arranged to safeguard the site. Further assessments will be conducted today,” said Farquharson.

He said it was a dolomite area, explaining that “the rock is soluble in water”.

“A few houses were flooded today. The pipe being cut means that there’s no water, but the City is making plans to get water tankers. But with the ongoing protest it’s not easy.”

Destruction to one of the homes affected by the sinkhole.
Image: Supplied

