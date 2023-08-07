ANC appeals against Ekurhuleni regional conference judgement
The ANC is fighting back against a recent high court judgment that nullified the party’s “chaotic” Ekurhuleni 8th regional conference.
The ruling, delivered three weeks ago in favour of the party’s eight members, came after the ANC was challenged at the Johannesburg high court for excluding four branches from the conference...
