Mashatile rejects criticism over government’s coalitions draft bill

Deputy president Paul Mashatile has poured cold water on concerns that the already drafted government’s bill on coalitions renders the national dialogue on coalitions futile.

This after UDM leader Bantu Holomisa on Friday made a startling revelation that the government had already drafted a bill long before the government, led by Mashatile, convened political parties to develop a framework to stabilise coalitions.

Holomisa raised his ire with deputy Cogta minister Parks Tau, saying he had been made aware that there was already a bill on coalitions.

Holomisa, along with many other party leaders, were attending a national dialogue on coalitions in Cape Town, which heard proposals on how coalition governments should be constituted ahead of next year's election.

The political parties are meant to agree on a specific framework that will guide coalitions.

Mashatile however said the government draft bill on coalitions did not affect the dialogue as the bill had not been processed.

“The draft bill does not affect this process, you will recall that the DA also have also their own draft bills to say what need to be amended to ensure that coalitions work better,” said Mashatile.