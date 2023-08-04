Man guilty of multiple rapes dies in holding cell during court adjournment

Johannes Jojo Shabangu, 35, who pleaded guilty to 14 counts of rape and 11 of robbery with aggravating circumstances, died in a holding cell in North West on Wednesday.

Shabangu was standing trial at the North West high court, sitting in the Garankuwa regional court. He fell ill and collapsed in the holding cell while the court was in recess on Wednesday.

The man died after judge Andre Petersen heard his guilty plea statements and subsequently found him guilty on all counts in accordance with the guilty plea.

North West National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the matter was set for victim impact statements to be read in court before Shabangu's sentencing.