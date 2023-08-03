Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade’s spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela has decided to seek professional help after she was filmed having a heated argument with a department employee in Qonce last week.
Mboxela was suspended after footage of the incident went viral on social media.
The altercation, at the department’s provincial headquarters, was said to have started after Mboxela was accused of not greeting some of her colleagues, but the ANC activist said the issues that led to the commotion were deeper than “molo” [hello].
In a widely circulated video clip, Mboxela is seen embroiled in an argument with a colleague who asked her why she was not greeting her. She replied she was not obliged to greet them.
In another clip, Mboxela was seen slapping at another person, who is believed to have filmed the altercation.
Mboxela has apologised for the incident, conceding she was involved in an argument with a colleague.
“Without my consent, the incident was recorded and widely circulated on social media and other platforms. Despite the attempt to block the recording, the incident got publicised, unfortunately,” Mboxela said.
The department said a case against Mboxela had been opened with its labour relations directorate and an investigation had started.
Mboxela told the Dispatch on Monday she has had a tough time working in the department due to office politics.
“Contrary to the publicised incident being about a greeting, molo, it was rather a culmination of a long and persistent workplace [bullying] that I have openly endured. Sadly, at that moment, I was triggered into an untenable emotional state. Resultantly, I was suspended,” Mboxela said.
Eastern Cape official suspended over greeting altercation to seek professional help
Image: screengrab
Eastern Cape MEC spin doctor suspended after altercation with colleague
“This is a position I respect and understand to be an objective step by the department and the office of the MEC.
“I have had a moment of reflection and hereby apologise unreservedly to the MEC, head of department, senior management, staff and all affected within and outside the department. Most importantly, I profusely apologise to the public to whom I owe unblemished service.
“I will be seeking professional assistance to equip myself to deal better with similar occurrences in the future.
“I also sincerely appreciate the opportunity granted by the department [by providing] employee wellness [counselling] as I trust it would allow us to address all underlying issues. This is an opportunity I will seize and co-operate with fully.
“I wish to extend a word of utmost gratitude for the counsel and support from various people. I was at my weakest point but I am getting better because of your humanly endeavours through messages, calls, visits and prayers.”
The department’s spokesperson Mali Mtima said on Monday the matter was still before the labour relations directorate.
“The matter has also been referred to the employee wellness directorate to ensure all these employees are counselled and debriefed for them to be fit for work,” Mtima said.
“The department doesn’t tolerate unbecoming behaviour at work, be it bullying [or] unfair treatment, including racism, as these negatively disrupt the functioning of the system, hence the activation of the labour relations directorate.”
